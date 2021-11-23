China's Zijin approves investment in US$769 million Congo copper smelter

China's Zijin Mining said on Tuesday its board had approved investment in a US$769 million smelter for its Kamoa-Kakula copper project alongside Ivanhoe Mines in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The venture will reduce the partners' reliance on third-party smelters to process their ore and make blister, a partially purified form of copper.

The 500,000-tonne-per-year direct-to-blister plant will be the largest copper smelter in Africa and one of the largest single-line smelters in the world, Ivanhoe said last week when announcing the award of the basic engineering contract to China Nerin Engineering Co.

The US$769 million, which includes US$699 million for construction, will come from the Kamoa-Kamula joint venture's (JV) own cash flows, Zijin said in a filing.

Known as Kamoa Copper, Ivanhoe and Zijin will own 39.6per cent each, the DRC government 20per cent and Crystal River Global Limited 0.8per cent.

Construction of the plant is expected to take three years, Zijin added.

Around 35per cent of current copper concentrate output from Kamoa-Kakula, which started producing in May, is treated at the nearby Lualaba smelter, majority-owned by China Nonferrous Mining Corp Ltd (CNMC), while the rest is transported to international smelters.

Kamoa-Kamula's first phase is expected to produce around 200,000 tonnes of copper per year, while Phase 2 expansion to 400,000 tonnes per year is on track to be completed in the second quarter of 2022, Ivanhoe said last week.

The Canada-based company says Kamoa-Kakula has the potential to reach peak annual copper production of more than 800,000 tonnes, which would make it the world's second-largest copper mining complex, after the Escondida mine in Chile.

