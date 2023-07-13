Logo
Chindata says largest shareholder Bain will not sell stake after rival bid
Chindata says largest shareholder Bain will not sell stake after rival bid

FILE PHOTO: Logo of the Bain Capital is screened at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

13 Jul 2023 06:29PM
Chindata Group Holdings said on Thursday Bain Capital, its largest shareholder, did not intend to sell any of its shares in the Chinese data center operator after a rival bid from China Merchants Capital (CMC).

The unit of state-owned conglomerate China Merchants Group offered to acquire Chindata Group for $9.2 per American Depositary share, representing a deal value of $3.4 billion.

Data centers and cloud services have seen increased demand due to the widespread adoption of AI technologies.

Bain, which offered to buy Chindata Group for $8 per share or nearly $3 billion in June, owns about 87 per cent of total voting power and about 42 per cent of outstanding shares in the company.

"We remain fully committed to pursuing the acquisition contemplated by our proposal," Bain said in a letter to the firm.

Source: Reuters

