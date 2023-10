BEIJING : Chinese artificial intelligence-related firm Beijing Zhipu Huazhang Technology said on Friday it has raised over 2.5 billion yuan ($341.82 million) this year.

Investors have included Chinese tech giants Alibaba, Tencent, Meituan, Xiaomi, as well as Hillhouse and Legend Capital, Zhipu said.

($1 = 7.3137 Chinese yuan renminbi)