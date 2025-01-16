Chinese AI-related firm Zhipu says strongly opposes inclusion in US export control entity list
BEIJING : Chinese artificial intelligence-related Beijing Zhipu Huazhang Technology said on Thursday it "strongly opposes" the United States commerce department's intention to add the company and its subsidiaries to its export control entity list.
Zhipu said the decision lacked factual basis, in a statement on its official WeChat social media account.
Source: Reuters
