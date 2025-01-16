Logo
Business

Chinese AI-related firm Zhipu says strongly opposes inclusion in US export control entity list
Chinese AI-related firm Zhipu says strongly opposes inclusion in US export control entity list

FILE PHOTO: Words reading "Artificial intelligence AI", miniature of robot and toy hand are pictured in this illustration taken December 14, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

16 Jan 2025 09:04AM
BEIJING : Chinese artificial intelligence-related Beijing Zhipu Huazhang Technology said on Thursday it "strongly opposes" the United States commerce department's intention to add the company and its subsidiaries to its export control entity list.

Zhipu said the decision lacked factual basis, in a statement on its official WeChat social media account.

Source: Reuters

