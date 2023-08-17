Chinese asset manager Zhongzhi says in liquidity crisis - sources

SHANGHAI : Zhongzhi Enterprise Group told investors that it is facing a liquidity crisis and will conduct debt restructuring, two sources said, as the Chinese asset manager grapples with a deepening property market downturn.

Beijing-based Zhongzhi has hired one of the Big Four accounting firms to conduct a comprehensive audit of the firm, and is seeking strategic investors, Zhongzhi management told investors in a meeting on Thursday, according to two investor sources.

The meeting was held after Zhongrong International Trust Co, a leading trust company controlled by Zhongzhi, missed payments on dozens of investment products since late last month.

Zhongzhi did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.