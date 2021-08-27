Chinese authorities say overtime '996' policy is illegal

SHANGHAI: China's Supreme People's Court said the overtime practice of "996", working 9am to 9pm six days a week, is illegal, taking aim at the controversial policy that is common among many Chinese technology firms.

China's top court and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security on Thursday (Aug 26) published guidelines and examples on what constituted as overtime work, saying they were focusing on the issue as it had attracted widespread attention recently.

While the authorities used a case involving a parcel delivery company to explain why "996" was illegal, working such hours had become a badge of honour for some Chinese companies and employees.