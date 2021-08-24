Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Chinese automaker Changan aims to sell 3 million cars annually in 2025
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Chinese automaker Changan aims to sell 3 million cars annually in 2025

Chinese automaker Changan aims to sell 3 million cars annually in 2025

FILE PHOTO: People visit the Changan Automobile booth during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

24 Aug 2021 11:09AM (Updated: 24 Aug 2021 11:19AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China's Changan aims to sell three million vehicles a year in 2025, and 4.5 million units annually in 2030, its chairman Zhu Huarong said on Tuesday.

Thirty percent of its sales in 2030 will be outside China, Zhu said. Changan, which is developing electric vehicles (EV) with Huawei Technologies and battery maker CATL, plans to invest 150 billion yuan (US$23.14 billion) in smart electric vehicle industry in the next five years.

(US$1 = 6.4818 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us