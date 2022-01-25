Chinese automaker Changan to list EV unit around 2025 - China Securities Journal

SHANGHAI : Chinese state-run automaker Chongqing Changan Automobile plans to list its electric vehicle (EV) unit around 2025, the China Securities Journal said on Tuesday.

The unit completed fundraising round B on Monday, said the paper, reaping 5 billion yuan ($789.84 million), 2 billion yuan over its planned target.

Changan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters reported last year that the unit was planning to list on STAR Market.

Changan, based in the southwestern city of Chongqing, holds 48.95per cent of the unit, which makes entry-level and mass-market electric vehicles.

General Motors Co's China venture with SAIC Motor dominates the small-car segment with its micro two-door Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Writing by Engen Tham; Editing by Kim Coghill)