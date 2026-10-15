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Chinese automaker Chery to launch new EV model in UK in early 2027
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Chinese automaker Chery to launch new EV model in UK in early 2027

Chinese automaker Chery to launch new EV model in UK in early 2027

The Chery logo on display during the media day at the 2026 Paris Auto Show in Paris, France, October 12, 2026. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

15 Oct 2026 04:31PM (Updated: 15 Oct 2026 04:37PM)
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Oct 15 : Chery said on Thursday it would launch a new electric sports utility vehicle model in Britain in early 2027, as the Chinese automaker competes for a larger share of the UK's growing EV market. 

Here are some details:

• Chery's iCAUR brand is set to unveil a five-seater SUV in early 2027, three years after it entered the UK market with its Omoda brand

• The brand is currently sold in 40 countries, Chery International, the export arm of the Chinese firm, said

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• Chery's collective brands have a market share of 7 per cent in Britain so far this year through September, making it the top-selling Chinese carmaker in the country

• It is also the second-largest overall seller after Volkswagen, according to trade body Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders

• The iCAUR brand will join Chery, Omoda, Lepas and Jaecoo brands that are already available in the UK market

• The plans for a new launch come as European automakers struggle to compete with prices of Chinese rivals and tariff-related pressures

Source: Reuters
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