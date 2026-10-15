Chinese automaker Chery to launch new EV model in UK in early 2027

Oct 15 : Chery said on Thursday it would launch a new electric sports utility vehicle model in Britain in early 2027, as the Chinese automaker competes for a larger share of the UK's growing EV market.

Here are some details:

• Chery's iCAUR brand is set to unveil a five-seater SUV in early 2027, three years after it entered the UK market with its Omoda brand

• The brand is currently sold in 40 countries, Chery International, the export arm of the Chinese firm, said

• Chery's collective brands have a market share of 7 per cent in Britain so far this year through September, making it the top-selling Chinese carmaker in the country

• It is also the second-largest overall seller after Volkswagen, according to trade body Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders

• The iCAUR brand will join Chery, Omoda, Lepas and Jaecoo brands that are already available in the UK market

• The plans for a new launch come as European automakers struggle to compete with prices of Chinese rivals and tariff-related pressures