SHANGHAI : State-owned Chinese automaker FAW Group has resumed some production at its Hongqi plant in Jilin, the official Xinhua News Agency reported on Thursday, as the northeastern province emerges from a COVID-19 lockdown.

FAW's joint ventures with Toyota and Volkswagen will also gradually resume operations at their local plants, Xinhua said.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh; Editing by David Goodman)