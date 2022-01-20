Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Chinese banks, insurers urged to step up digitalisation -Securities Times
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Chinese banks, insurers urged to step up digitalisation -Securities Times

Chinese banks, insurers urged to step up digitalisation -Securities Times

FILE PHOTO: Surveillance cameras are seen outside the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) building in Beijing, China December 13, 2018. Picture taken December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

20 Jan 2022 11:32PM (Updated: 20 Jan 2022 11:39PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI : Chinese regulators urged banks and insurers to make clear progress in their digital transformation by 2025, the state-owned newspaper Securities Times reported on Thursday.

The goal was set out in guidelines issued by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC), which is also promoting digitalised financial products and services as well as financial innovations based on digital assets and technology, according to the article.

Chinese banks and insures should set up digitalised operating and management systems, boost their technology capabilities and improve their overall network and data security, the newspaper said, citing the CBIRC guidelines.

Building a stronger digital economy is a national strategy that Beijing hopes will foster new growth and improve the country's global competitiveness. China is also ramping up its testing of a digital yuan.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us