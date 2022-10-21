Logo
Business

Chinese battery giant CATL Q3 profit jumps 188.4% Y/Y

The logo of Chinese battery maker CATL is seen among a display of batteries at an exhibition titled "Forging Ahead in the New Era" during an organised media tour ahead of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing, China October 12, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo

21 Oct 2022 07:10PM (Updated: 21 Oct 2022 07:10PM)
SHANGHAI : China's CATL, the world's largest electric vehicle (EV) battery maker, said on Friday its third-quarter profit nearly tripled, buoyed by rapid expansion in production to power the growth of EVs worldwide.

CATL, whose clients include Tesla, Volkswagen and BMW, booked a net profit of 9.4 billion yuan ($1.30 billion) from July to September, according to a company filing to the Shenzhen stock exchange.

Revenue increased 232.5 per cent in the three-month period to 97.4 billion yuan from a year before, the company said.

The result is largely in line with an estimate provided by the company last week.

($1 = 7.2454 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Source: Reuters

