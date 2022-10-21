Chinese battery giant CATL Q3 profit jumps 188.4% Y/Y

SHANGHAI : China's CATL, the world's largest electric vehicle (EV) battery maker, said on Friday its third-quarter profit nearly tripled, buoyed by rapid expansion in production to power the growth of EVs worldwide.

CATL, whose clients include Tesla, Volkswagen and BMW, booked a net profit of 9.4 billion yuan ($1.30 billion) from July to September, according to a company filing to the Shenzhen stock exchange.

Revenue increased 232.5 per cent in the three-month period to 97.4 billion yuan from a year before, the company said.

The result is largely in line with an estimate provided by the company last week.

($1 = 7.2454 Chinese yuan renminbi)