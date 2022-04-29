Chinese brokerage CITIC's first-quarter profit up 1.2%

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG :CITIC Securities Co, China's biggest brokerage by assets, reported a 1.2 per cent rise in first-quarter net profit on Friday.

Net profit in the January-March period rose to 5.2 billion yuan ($788.27 million), the company said in a stock exchange filing, on revenue down 7.2 per cent at 15.2 billion yuan.

The slight increase in profit outperformed Citic's rivals, mainly thanks to limited investments losses, BOCOM International said in a research note on Friday.

($1 = 6.5881 Chinese yuan renminbi)