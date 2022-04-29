Logo
Chinese brokerage CITIC's first-quarter profit up 1.2%
Business

Chinese brokerage CITIC's first-quarter profit up 1.2%

FILE PHOTO: A CITIC Securities logo is seen at a building where its branch is located in Beijing, China, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD PACKAGE - SEARCH 'BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD APRIL 25' FOR ALL IMAGES

29 Apr 2022 05:47PM (Updated: 29 Apr 2022 06:25PM)
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG :CITIC Securities Co, China's biggest brokerage by assets, reported a 1.2 per cent rise in first-quarter net profit on Friday.

Net profit in the January-March period rose to 5.2 billion yuan ($788.27 million), the company said in a stock exchange filing, on revenue down 7.2 per cent at 15.2 billion yuan.

The slight increase in profit outperformed Citic's rivals, mainly thanks to limited investments losses, BOCOM International said in a research note on Friday.

($1 = 6.5881 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Source: Reuters

