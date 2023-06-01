Chinese brokerage GF buys 20% stake in Value Partners in $140 million deal

HONG KONG :Chinese brokerage GF Securities' Hong Kong business has reached agreement with asset manager Value Partners to acquire a 20.2 per cent stake in the firm from its founding shareholders.

The purchase of 369 million shares at HK$3 per share totals HK$1.107 billion ($141 million), Hong Kong-listed Value Partners said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.

GF Holdings (Hong Kong) is acquiring a 12.3 per cent stake from Value Partner's largest shareholder Cheah Cheng Hye and another 7.9 per cent from Yeh V-Nee, who together founded the China-focused asset manager in 1993.

Reuters reported on Monday that a deal was close.

Value Partners says it is considering declaring a special cash dividend of no more than HK$0.50 per share prior to deal completion.

($1 = 7.8489 Hong Kong dollars)