Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Chinese brokerages urged to tighten scrutiny over sensitive info -Securities Times
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Chinese brokerages urged to tighten scrutiny over sensitive info -Securities Times

Chinese brokerages urged to tighten scrutiny over sensitive info -Securities Times

FILE PHOTO: A security surveillance camera overlooking a street is pictured next to a nearby fluttering flag of China in Beijing, China November 25, 2021. Picture taken November 25, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo

11 May 2023 10:22AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI : Chinese regulators have told securities firms to strengthen compliance over controlling the spread of sensitive information as well as expert invitation and interviews, the official Securities Times reported on Thursday, citing brokerage sources.

The securities regulator notice, following an onsite inspection of 300 research reports from 45 brokerages, comes amid Beijing's anti-espionage campaign as the Chinese police raided a series of consultancies and due diligence firms.

Police raided office of China's largest "expert network" group Capvision over what state media this week reported were national security issues. Such expert networks link industry experts with investors, often through brokerages.

The Securities Times reported on Thursday, citing the regulator notice, that some brokerages are lax in their compliance procedures and identification checks when inviting external experts.

It was not clear if the notice was issued by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) or its local branches.

Regulators urged brokerage analysts to carefully examine whether the institution or industry information acquired from experts is legal and compliant.

Brokerages are also banned from spreading sensitive, or nonfactual information that endangers national security, and urged to step up checks on sourcing of reports in sensitive areas to strictly prevent leakage of secrets, the newspaper said.

Sources told Reuters this week that CICC Capital, a unit of leading Chinese investment bank CICC, had stopped using Capvision' services.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.