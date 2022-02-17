Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Chinese businessman Guo Wengui files for bankruptcy in US court
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Chinese businessman Guo Wengui files for bankruptcy in US court

Chinese businessman Guo Wengui files for bankruptcy in US court

FILE PHOTO: Guo Wengui (also known as Miles Kwok) holds a news conference with Steve Bannon in New York, New York, U.S., November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

17 Feb 2022 03:06AM (Updated: 17 Feb 2022 03:06AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Chinese businessman Guo Wengui, also known as Ho Wan Kwok, filed for individual bankruptcy protection in a U.S. bankruptcy court in Bridgeport, a court filing showed.

Guo listed assets in the range of $50,001 to $100,000 in the bankruptcy filing, and liabilities between $100 million and $500 million.

Among the list of creditors who have claims against Guo, he listed Pacific Alliance Asia Opportunity fund as the one with the largest claim of about $254 million.

The fund, which sued Guo for unpaid loans worth $88 million, allegedly borrowed between 2008 and 2011, has been locked in a legal battle with him in a New York State Court over this issue for four years.

In September, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission fined three media companies, affiliated with Guo, $539 million on charges of illegally selling stock and digital assets to investors.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us