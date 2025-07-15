Chinese carmaker BYD launches smartphone-car connectivity feature

BEIJING :Chinese carmaker BYD said on Tuesday it had launched a smartphone-car connectivity feature across its lineup, compatible with phone brands including Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo.
Source: Reuters
