Chinese carmaker BYD launches smartphone-car connectivity feature
Chinese carmaker BYD launches smartphone-car connectivity feature

FILE PHOTO: The BYD logo is displayed at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, or Auto China 2024, in Beijing, China, April 25, 2024. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

15 Jul 2025 06:50PM
BEIJING :Chinese carmaker BYD said on Tuesday it had launched a smartphone-car connectivity feature across its lineup, compatible with phone brands including Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo.

