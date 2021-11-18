Logo
Chinese central bank governor says still unclear if inflation pressure transitory
FILE PHOTO: Governor of People's Bank of China (PBOC) Yi Gang attends a news conference on China's economic development ahead of the 70th anniversary of its founding, in Beijing, China September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo

18 Nov 2021 05:49PM (Updated: 18 Nov 2021 06:22PM)
BUDAPEST :China's central bank governor Yi Gang said on Thursday that global inflation has increased sharply and "whether this inflation pressure is transitory still remains under debate."

"New variants of (the) COVID virus could undermine the effectiveness of vaccines, affecting economic activities and disrupting supply chains," he also told an online Budapest central banking conference.

"Prolonged mismatch of supply and demand will hinder a long-term economic recovery."

China, the world's second-largest economy, had staged an impressive rebound from last year's pandemic slump, but has since lost momentum as it grapples with a slowing manufacturing sector, debt problems in the property market and COVID-19 outbreaks.

Yi Gang said the global economic recovery has slowed since the middle of the year due to repeated virus outbreaks, shocks to global supply chains and surging energy prices.

At the same time, global inflation has "sharply increased."

"Soaring energy prices have led to energy shortages in many countries and sparks international debate around the green transition and its impacts," the governor added.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

