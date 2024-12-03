Chinese chip firms say they can withstand new US export curbs

BEIJING: Chinese chip companies targeted by Washington with fresh export controls have vowed to speed up supply chain localisation and said they would be able to continue production thanks to recent efforts to build equipment stockpiles.

The latest curbs, the third US crackdown on the Chinese sector in three years, focused on chipmaking equipment, software and high-bandwidth memory. They restrict exports to 140 companies, including chip equipment maker Naura Technology Group and ACM Research.

Empyrean, a maker of electronic design automation (EDA) tools also known as Beijing Huada Jiutian Technology, said its inclusion on the list would have little impact on operations.

"The company will seize the development opportunity to accelerate the localisation process of full-process EDA tools," it said in a stock market statement.

Jiangsu Nata Opto-Electronic Material, which manufactures materials used in chipmaking, told Chinese news outlet Yicai it had stocked up and would also make domestic substitutions, but did not provide specifics.

Others, such as semiconductor test systems provider Beijing Huafeng Test & Control Technology, said they had already fully localised their supply chain, the 21st Century Business Herald newspaper reported.

While Chinese authorities called the move "economic coercion", the measures appeared to have little impact on chip-making stocks, which rose slightly on Tuesday (Dec 3) as analysts said the curbs were less stringent than feared.