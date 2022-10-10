Chinese chip makers' shares slump after US publishes new export rules

SHANGHAI: Shares in Chinese semiconductor companies slumped on Monday (Oct 10), following the latest US crackdown on China's chipmaking industry to slow Beijing's technological and military advances.

The Biden administration published a sweeping set of export controls on Friday, including a measure to cut China off from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world with US equipment.

An index measuring China's semiconductor firms tumbled about 5 per cent, and Shanghai's tech-focused board STAR Market declined nearly 3 per cent in early morning trade.

The raft of measures could amount to the biggest shift in US policy toward shipping technology to China since the 1990s. If effective, they could hobble China's chip manufacturing industry by forcing American and foreign companies that use U.S. technology to cut off support for some of China's leading factories and chip designers.

China's Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) dropped nearly 5 per cent, NAURA Technology Group Co slumped 10 per cent by the daily limit, and Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd plunged roughly 9 per cent by 0154 GMT.