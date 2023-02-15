Chinese chip trade group opposes export controls from US, Netherlands, Japan - statement

SHANGHAI : The China Semiconductor Industry Association (CSIA), China's top trade group for the chip industry, opposes reported export controls from the United States, Japan and the Netherlands on China's chip industry, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The association said the restrictions, should they become a reality, "will cause serious harm to the semiconductor industry in China, with detriment to the global economy, as well as long-term damages to the interests of consumers world-wide."

In its statement, CSIA also called on the Chinese government to establish rules "for maintaining the healthy development of the global semiconductor industry ecology."

In January, media reports surfaced stating that Japan and the Netherlands had agreed to comply with export restrictions against China's chip sector that the U.S. government originally announced in October 2022.