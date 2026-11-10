Logo
Logo

Business

Chinese chipmakers Denglin, Xinde end mixed in Hong Kong debuts
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Chinese chipmakers Denglin, Xinde end mixed in Hong Kong debuts

Chinese chipmakers Denglin, Xinde end mixed in Hong Kong debuts
FILE PHOTO: Representatives of Suzhou Denglin Technology Co Ltd at the gong-striking ceremony during the company's listing at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong, China, November 10, 2026. REUTERS/Yantoultra Ngui/File Photo
Chinese chipmakers Denglin, Xinde end mixed in Hong Kong debuts
Representatives of Jiangsu Xinde Semiconductor Technology Co Ltd at the gong-striking ceremony during the company's listing at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong, China, November 10, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone. REUTERS/Yantoultra Ngui
Chinese chipmakers Denglin, Xinde end mixed in Hong Kong debuts
Representatives of Suzhou Denglin Technology Co Ltd at the gong-striking ceremony during the company's listing at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong, China, November 10, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone. REUTERS/Yantoultra Ngui
10 Nov 2026 09:36AM (Updated: 10 Nov 2026 05:30PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG, Nov 10 : Chinese chip companies Suzhou Denglin Technology and Jiangsu Xinde Semiconductor Technology ended their Hong Kong market debuts mixed on Tuesday after raising a combined HK$2.36 billion ($301 million) in initial public offerings.

• AI chip designer Denglin opened at HK$229, 0.9 per cent below its offer price of HK$231, and closed at HK$213. Semiconductor packaging firm Xinde opened 20.5 per cent above its offer price of HK$8.88 at HK$10.70 and ended at HK$11.40

• Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.44 per cent, while the Hang Seng Tech Index was up 1.08 per cent

• Denglin raised HK$1.41 billion after pricing its offering at the bottom of the marketed range. Its retail tranche was 2.11 times subscribed, while the international tranche was 1.34 times covered

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• Denglin, which makes graphics processing units (GPUs), chips used in artificial intelligence computing, plans to spend most of the IPO proceeds to upgrade its existing GPU products and develop new products and software tools

• "We will continue to increase research and development investment, advance the commercialisation of next-generation high-performance products and prudently expand into broader markets," Wang Chenhui, Denglin's executive director, CEO and chairman, said at the listing ceremony

• Xinde raised HK$946.3 million by selling 106.56 million shares at HK$8.88 each, near the bottom of its HK$8.60-HK$9.60 range. Its retail tranche was 9.84 times subscribed and the international offering was 1.13 times covered

• Xinde provides chip packaging and testing services, and plans to use most of the proceeds to expand production capacity and develop advanced packaging technology

($1 = 7.8401 Hong Kong dollars)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement