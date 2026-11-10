Chinese chipmakers Denglin, Xinde trade mixed in Hong Kong debuts

HONG KONG, Nov 10 : Chinese chip firms Suzhou Denglin Technology and Jiangsu Xinde Semiconductor Technology made contrasting Hong Kong market debuts on Tuesday after raising a combined HK$2.36 billion ($301 million) in initial public offerings.

• AI chip designer Denglin opened at HK$229, 0.9 per cent below its offer price of HK$231, and was last trading at HK$215. Semiconductor packaging firm Xinde opened 20.5 per cent above its offer price of HK$8.88 at HK$10.70 and was last at HK$10.88

• Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.3 per cent, while the Hang Seng Tech Index was up 0.7 per cent

• Denglin raised HK$1.41 billion after pricing its offering at the bottom of the marketed range. Its retail tranche was 2.11 times subscribed, while the international tranche was 1.34 times covered

• Denglin, which makes graphics processing units (GPUs), chips used in artificial intelligence computing, plans to spend most of the IPO proceeds to upgrade its existing GPU products and develop new products and software tools

• "We will continue to increase research and development investment, advance the commercialisation of next generation high performance products and prudently expand into broader markets," Wang Chenhui, Denglin's executive director, CEO and chairman, said at the listing ceremony

• Xinde raised HK$946.3 million by selling 106.56 million shares at HK$8.88 each, near the bottom of its HK$8.60-HK$9.60 range. Its retail tranche was 9.84 times subscribed and the international offering was 1.13 times covered

• Xinde provides chip packaging and testing services, and plans to use most of the proceeds to expand production capacity and develop advanced packaging technology

($1 = 7.8401 Hong Kong dollars)