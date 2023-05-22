Logo
Chinese chipmakers' shares rise after China fails Micron in security review
Business

FILE PHOTO: The logo of U.S. memory chip maker MicronTechnology is pictured at their booth at an industrial fair in Frankfurt, Germany, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

22 May 2023 09:42AM
SHANGHAI : Shares in some Chinese memory chipmaking-related companies opened up on Monday after China failed Micron Technology in a security review.

China's cyberspace regulator said on Sunday that products made by Micron had failed its network security review, and it would bar operators of key infrastructure from buying from the company.

China's memory chipmaking-related firms gigadevice semiconductors, ingenic semiconductor, shenzhen kaifa technology opened up between 3 per cent and 8 per cent.

Source: Reuters

