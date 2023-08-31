Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Chinese cities ease mortgage rules to revive property sector
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Chinese cities ease mortgage rules to revive property sector

Chinese cities ease mortgage rules to revive property sector

Residential and commercial buildings are located in downtown Guangzhou, China October 7, 2017. Picture taken October 7, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File photo

31 Aug 2023 09:05PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : Major Chinese cities have said they will allow people to take preferential loans for first-home purchases regardless of their credit records, in the latest move to help revive an embattled property sector.

Cities including Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Wuhan have made announcements easing mortgage requirements, following central bank guidance last Friday.

Separately, the eastern province of Jiangsu on late Thursday announced policies to reduce the downpayment ratio for first-home purchase and cut mortgage rates for those buying for the first or second time.

The province will also ease other mortgage conditions, according to a state-backed local media.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.