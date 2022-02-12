Logo
Chinese company denies alleged IP infringement of ASML
Chinese company denies alleged IP infringement of ASML

FILE PHOTO: ASML Holding logo is seen at company's headquarters in Eindhoven, Netherlands, January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Eva Plevier/File Photo

12 Feb 2022 03:19PM (Updated: 12 Feb 2022 03:19PM)
SHANGHAI : China's Dongfang Jingyuan Electron, which makes software for chip manufacturing procedures, has denied reports about alleged IP theft from Dutch lithography giant ASML Holding NV, calling them "false information."

On an official social media account on Friday, the company said the "recent appearance of a large number of reports related to our company in online media that are inconsistent with the facts."

Earlier this week, in an annual earnings report, ASML said it had warned its customers against doing business with Dongfang Jinguan, alleging it was marketing products that may infringe on its intellectual property.

ASML added it was considering taking legal action against the company.

ASML dominates the market for lithography machines critical to making chips out of silicon wafers.

U.S. export restrictions have prevented the company from shipping its most breakthrough extreme ultraviolet (EUV) technology to customers in China. The curbs in effect prevent Chinese companies from manufacturing advanced computer chips.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Source: Reuters

