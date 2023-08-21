Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Chinese courier giant S.F. files application for Hong Kong listing
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Chinese courier giant S.F. files application for Hong Kong listing

21 Aug 2023 05:05PM (Updated: 21 Aug 2023 05:13PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG :China's largest express delivery company S.F. Holding Co on Monday filed an application for a second listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange, the exchange's website showed.

The filings do not specify how much the company is looking to raise but in May Reuters reported the Shenzhen-listed company could raise $2 billion to $3 billion.

At that size, the deal would one of the largest listings in Hong Kong in more than a year as the city's capital markets remain weak as a result of rising interest rates globally and ongoing geopolitical tension between China and the United States.

S.F, regarded as China's answer to FedEx Corp and DHL, has chosen Goldman Sachs, Huatai Financial and JPMorgan to work on the listing, the filings showed.

The company said it would use the cash raised to fund the upgrade of its logistics services and network coverage in Asia, especially Southeast Asia.

It said it would also "selectively pursue strategic initiatives through mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances joint ventures and other majority investments".

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.