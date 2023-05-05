Logo
Chinese courier giant SF picks banks for $3 billion Hong Kong listing - Bloomberg News
Chinese courier giant SF picks banks for $3 billion Hong Kong listing - Bloomberg News

FILE PHOTO: Employees load goods into a cargo aircraft of SF Airlines, owned by SF Express Co, after the Singles Day online shopping festival, at Nantong airport in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT./File Photo

05 May 2023 03:31PM
China's largest express delivery firm SF Holding Co Ltd has started preparations for its Hong Kong listing, which could raise up to $3 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Shenzhen-listed courier giant, also known as SF Express, is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Huatai Securities and JPMorgan Chase & Co on the offering, according to the report.

A listing could happen as soon as this year, the report said, adding that talks were ongoing and details of the listing including the fundraising amount and timing could still change.

SF Express, Goldman, Huatai and JPMorgan did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Source: Reuters

