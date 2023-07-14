Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Chinese court rejects creditors' application to wind up Guangzhou R&F -media
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Chinese court rejects creditors' application to wind up Guangzhou R&F -media

Chinese court rejects creditors' application to wind up Guangzhou R&F -media

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Guangzhou-based property developer R&F Properties is pictured at a strategic cooperation signing ceremony in Beijing, China July 19, 2017. Picture taken July 19, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee

14 Jul 2023 06:36PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : A Chinese court has rejected two creditors' application for a bankruptcy restructuring of developer Guangzhou R&F Properties' on Friday, according to China Securities Journal.

The developer's 2021 and 2022 financial reports show it had more than 110 billion yuan ($15.41 billion) in assets, the Journal said citing a response from R&F.

It noted the court found R&F's operations were normal and no evidence to show it was insolvent.

R&F did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Notices in an official database showed this week that creditors Guangdong Xiangzheng Trade and Commerce Co. and Guangzhou Guangfeng Concrete Co. had applied to the Guangzhou Intermediate People's Court for a winding-up reorganisation against R&F, a rare court tactic against a mid-sized firm of its kind.

The dispute was over 20 million yuan ($2.80 million) worth of commercial paper, R&F said in a statement on Thursday, adding it was not in insolvency and would seek legal measures to "resolutely" oppose the application.

($1 = 7.1369 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.