SHANGHAI : Fantasia Group China Co said on Monday it will adjust the trading mechanism of its Shanghai-traded bonds following credit downgrades by China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co (CCXI).

Fantasia, controlled by property developer Fantasia Holdings Group Co Ltd, said its Shanghai bonds will only change hands through negotiations. They previously traded on an auction system.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Andrew GalbraithL Editing by Kim Coghill)