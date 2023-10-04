Chinese developer SCE Group seeks offshore debt restructuring after default

HONG KONG : China SCE Group said on Wednesday a non-payment on a syndicated loan has triggered an event of default under its dollar bonds and it would explore a holistic solution to all its debt.

The Xiamen-based company is the latest to join a long list of Chinese property developers who have defaulted their offshore debt and begun a restructuring process. But only a handful have announced restructuring terms so far.

SCE said in a filing it will suspend trading in its four dollar bonds worth a total of $1.8 billion from Thursday.

"The group's liquid cash and bank deposits may not be sufficient to meet its current and future obligations," the developer said, citing declining sales and tightening liquidity since the second quarter .

It said the payment it did not make was on an instalment of principal and interest worth $61 million of a March 2021 syndicated loan, which may result in demands for early repayment from its other creditors. It has not received such demand yet, however, it added.

Shares of SCE did not trade in the early afternoon shortly following the announcement. They rose 3.5 per cent in the morning.