Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Chinese developer Shimao plans to repay publicly issued debt due in Q4 - REDD
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Chinese developer Shimao plans to repay publicly issued debt due in Q4 - REDD

Chinese developer Shimao plans to repay publicly issued debt due in Q4 - REDD

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a wall carrying the logo of Shimao Group, with residential buildings and the financial district of Pudong seen in the background, in Shanghai, China January 1, 2013. Picture taken January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

17 Dec 2021 10:09AM (Updated: 17 Dec 2021 10:06AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI : Chinese developer Shimao Group Holdings has told trust firms that it plans to make payments on its publicly issued bonds and interest that are due in the fourth quarter, financial intelligence provider REDD reported on Friday.

Shimao also plans to pay migrant workers salaries before the Chinese New Year, REDD said, citing unidentified sources.

Chinese developers have been under enormous strain this year as regulators have sought to reduce leverage in the heavily indebted sector with rules capping their ability to issue new debt.

Shimao saw sharp falls in its shares and debt earlier this month, triggered by worries over an asset sale and cancelled apartment deals.

The developer has asked for trust firms for short-term extensions of loans coming due, according to REDD.

It has asked trust firms to be patient and said it expects 10 billion yuan (US$1.6 billion) worth of cash to be released from presale escrow accounts from Jan. 1, REDD reported.

Shimao's biggest creditor, China Merchants Bank, plans to increase its loan exposure to Shimao - currently at 30 billion yuan - and plans to rally financial support for Shimao from other lenders, the report said.

(US$1 = 6.3686 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by SHANGHAI NEWSROOM; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us