Chinese developer Shimao shares rise nearly 5per cent after more asset disposals
FILE PHOTO: The logo of property developer Shimao Group is seen on the facade of Shimao Tower in Shanghai, China January 13, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

31 Jan 2022 12:00PM (Updated: 31 Jan 2022 12:35PM)
HONG KONG : Shares of cash-strapped Shimao Group rose on Monday after the Chinese developer and its chairman sold a Shanghai hotel and a stake in a Hong Kong development, respectively, for a total of $836 million, in their latest efforts to raise funds.

The disposals come after Shimao put up its assets worth 77 billion yuan ($12.11 billion) for sale to raise cash to repay its debts, offloading two other assets in the past two weeks for 3 billion yuan.

The Shanghai-based developer said late on Friday it sold Hyatt on the Bund to state-owned Shanghai Land (Group) Co for 4.5 billion yuan.

Its chairman Hui Wing Mau also sold his 40per cent stake in a Hong Kong high-end residential development to Hong Kong investors CSI Properties and C C Land Holdings for HK$1.05 billion ($134.68 million), according to separate statements from the buyers late on Friday.

Chinese state-owned property firms are expected to acquire more assets from private developers facing tight liquidity, analysts said, as Beijing steps up efforts to stabilise and tighten control over a crisis-hit sector that accounts for a quarter of its economy.

Financial media outlet Cailianshe reported over the weekend a state-owned healthcare real estate firm in the northeastern province of Shandong may become China Aoyuan Group's controlling shareholder, and it has completed the preliminary due diligence.

Shares of Shimao gained 4.8per cent, while Aoyuan rose 6.8per cent. The Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index was up 2.2per cent.

($1 = 6.3605 Chinese yuan)

($1 = 7.7962 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Source: Reuters

