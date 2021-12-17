Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Chinese developer Shimao's unit to sell stake in special purpose vehicles
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Chinese developer Shimao's unit to sell stake in special purpose vehicles

17 Dec 2021 10:59PM (Updated: 17 Dec 2021 10:57PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Chinese developer Shimao Group Holdings said on Friday its unit Fortune Spring Ventures would sell the stake it holds in three special purpose vehicles for HKUS$2.09 billion (US$267.89 million).

The deal comes as Chinese developers, led by those including Evergrande and Kaisa Group, grapple with liquidity crunches amid tighter regulations.

Shimao said its unit would sell 22.5per cent of the issued share capital in each of Asia Bright Development, Star Galaxy and Grand Victoria Finance. The three special purpose vehicles manage and develop a property development project in South West Kowloon, Hong Kong.

It added the stake sale would provide additional working capital for the group and improve cash flow, while also flagging a possible loss of about HKUS$770 million that could be recognized from the disposal.

Shimao was downgraded by two notches by rating agencies Moody's and Fitch on Friday, due to the company's increased financing risks.

The company saw sharp falls in its shares and debt earlier this week, triggered by worries over an asset sale and canceled apartment deals.

(US$1 = 7.8016 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Yamini C S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us