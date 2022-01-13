Chinese developer Yuzhou Group offers bond swap to avert default

HONG KONG : Chinese property developer Yuzhou Group announced an exchange offer for two of its 2022 bonds totalling US$582 million to avoid default, sending its bonds and shares tumbling.

The firm offered to extend by one year the maturity of two U.S. dollar bonds due this month in a filing late on Wednesday. It also said it expects a delay in coupon payments totalling US$110 million that are due in January and February.

Yuzhou said it would "make every effort" to pay the coupons within the 30-day grade period.

The firm may not have sufficient funds to make its near-term payment obligations, Yuzhou said in the filing, and the offer would improve its overall financial condition.

The developer, like many of its peers, is facing tight cashflow due to stricter regulatory controls to curb excessive borrowing in the property market.

The bonds Yuzhou is seeking to swap are for 6per cent notes maturing on Jan. 25 and 8.625per cent notes maturing on Jan. 23.

For each US$1,000 principal amount, the holder will get US$50 principal repayment in cash and another US$10 in cash, together with US$950 principal of new notes maturing on Jan. 21, 2023, carrying 7.8125per cent interest.

The cash-strapped firm is also seeking requisite consent from holders of all of its other US$4.5 billion dollar bonds to amend the terms. That would help avoid a situation where holders of other bonds demand early repayment, triggering defaults.

The developer is also speaking to other creditors to seek waivers or amendments. If that fails, the creditors may seek to exercise their rights of enforcement, Yuzhou said.

As of 0323 GMT on Thursday, shares of Yuzhou listed in Hong Kong dropped 5.6per cent.

The two dollar bonds in question were trading between 22.8-24 cents on the dollar, down from over 30 cents last week, according to data by Duration Finance.

One of its yuan-denominated bonds tumbled 21.8per cent before it was ordered to temporarily halt trading.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Jacqueline Wong)