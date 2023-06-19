Logo
Business

Chinese diagnostic lab Adicon to raise $52 million in global offering
Business

Chinese diagnostic lab Adicon to raise $52 million in global offering

19 Jun 2023 06:43AM
Chinese diagnostic lab company Adicon Holdings Ltd on Monday said it will raise HK$408.9 million ($52.29 million) via a global offering through the issuance of 33.2 million shares.

The shares will be priced at HK$12.32, the company said.

The global offering will comprise about 3.3 million or 10 per cent shares to be offered to Hong Kong-based investors while the rest is offered internationally.

Dealing in these shares on the stock exchanges is expected to commence from June 30.

Based in the Southeast Chinese city of Hangzhou, Adicon and its controlled entities operate 24 fully-owned diagnostic laboratories in China, offering diagnostic testing outsourcing services to more than 10,000 active customers in 28 provinces.

($1 = 7.8202 Hong Kong dollars)

Source: Reuters

