Chinese dronemaker DJI urges US to complete security review

WASHINGTON, Dec 4 : Chinese drone manufacturer DJI on Thursday urged Congress and the Trump administration to quickly complete a security review or extend a December 23 deadline.

Congress last year approved legislation that required completion of a security review on DJI before late December or the dronemaker will be added to the Federal Communications Commission’s Covered List, which the company says would effectively ban it from offering new drone models in the United States.

"Failure to complete this Congressionally-mandated audit on time threatens to destabilize a critical sector, putting American innovation, jobs, livelihoods, and public safety at risk," DJI wrote to House Speaker Mike Johnson in a letter.