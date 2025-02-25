Logo
Business

Chinese electric automaker BYD will launch compact SUV in France at 28,990 euros
Business

Chinese electric automaker BYD will launch compact SUV in France at 28,990 euros

Chinese electric automaker BYD will launch compact SUV in France at 28,990 euros

Chinese car manufacturer BYD's Atto 2 is pictured during a car presentation, in Turin, Italy, February 10, 2025. REUTERS/Giulio Piovaccari/File Photo

25 Feb 2025 06:59PM
PARIS : BYD will launch its new electric compact SUV in France at a starting price of 28,990 euros ($30,358), said the director of BYD's sales network in France.

The car, named Atto 2, is the group's most accessible SUV yet and will add a competitive product on the European B SUV segment. It was presented on Tuesday in Paris' La Défense Arena.

Its starting price is 5,000 euros lower than the Kia Niro's, 6,000 euros less than the Opel Mokka-e and 7,000 euros less than the Peugeot e-2008, though those two last cars from Stellantis are eligible to French incentives of up to 4,000 euros.

But the Stellantis Citroen e-C3 will remain around 6,000 euros cheaper than the Atto 2, even before incentives from which the Citroen car can benefit.

($1 = 0.9549 euros)

Source: Reuters
