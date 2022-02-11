Logo
Chinese electric car maker Xpeng expands into Sweden and Netherlands
FILE PHOTO: The logo on an XPeng Inc. P7 performance electric vehicle is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York, U.S., August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

11 Feb 2022 12:03AM (Updated: 11 Feb 2022 12:04AM)
SHANGHAI : Chinese electric car maker Xpeng said on Thursday it was expanding further to Europe, taking aim at the Swedish and Dutch markets.

Until now the only overseas foray for Xpeng, which makes the P7 and P5 sedans as well as the G3 and G9 sport-utility vehicles, has been Norway. It began shipping its cars there in late 2020.

Xpeng said in a statement it will open a store in Stockholm this week and will also partner with local auto dealer Bilia.

It has also reached an agreement with the Dutch unit of Swiss vehicle distributor Emil Frey which will develop its sales and service network in the Netherlands and manage its stores there.

Xpeng intends to opens a store in the Netherlands next month, it added.

Led by former Alibaba executive He Xiaopeng, China's seventh-biggest EV maker is developing smart-car technologies including a smart cabin and autonomous driving.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Source: Reuters

