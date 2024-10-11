Logo
Chinese equities see record weekly inflows, Japan has biggest outflow in 20 years - Barclays
People take pictures on an overpass with a display of stock information in front of buildings in the Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai, China August 6, 2024. REUTERS/Nicoco Chan/File Photo

11 Oct 2024 02:41PM
LONDON : Emerging market stocks saw record inflows in the week to Wednesday, Barclays said citing data from EPFR, led by record inflows into Chinese equities.

Chinese equities saw $39 billion of inflows, Barclays said, made up of a $30 billion inflow from domestic investors and a $9 billion inflow from foreign investors, also both records.

That accounted for most of the $41 billion inflow into emerging market stocks.

Investors shunned Japan with Japanese stocks seeing outflows of $9 billion, their largest weekly outflow in 20 years, Barclays said.

Source: Reuters

