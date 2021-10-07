Logo
Chinese Estates shares set to surge after it says to go private
Chinese Estates shares set to surge after it says to go private

07 Oct 2021 09:39AM (Updated: 07 Oct 2021 09:33AM)
HONG KONG : Shares of Chinese Estates Holdings, a former major shareholder of embattled developer China Evergrande, were set to jump 27.9per cent on Thursday after it announced an offer to take the company private for HKUS$1.91 billion (US$245 million).

The Hong Kong developer said it had proposed to be taken private by Solar Bright Ltd, backed by the family of Chinese Estate's biggest shareholder, by offering minority shareholders HKUS$4 apiece.

The stock was set to open at HKUS$3.71.

(US$1 = 7.7857 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting By Clare Jim and Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source: Reuters

