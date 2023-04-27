Logo
Business

Chinese EV giant BYD's first-quarter profit jumps fivefold
Business

Chinese EV giant BYD's first-quarter profit jumps fivefold

Chinese EV giant BYD's first-quarter profit jumps fivefold

FILE PHOTO: Visitors view a BYD Dolphin EV car at the 44th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand, March 23, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

27 Apr 2023 07:51PM (Updated: 27 Apr 2023 08:00PM)
BEIJING/SHANGHAI :Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD Co. posted a fivefold jump in its first-quarter profit on Thursday as the company consolidated its leadership in the domestic market.

Net profit for the first three months of the year was 4.13 billion yuan ($596.56 million), up 410.9 per cent from 808.41 million yuan a year earlier, on revenue up 79.8 per cent at 120.17 billion yuan, the company said in a stock market filing.

The Shenzhen-based company, whose investors include Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, outsold Volkswagen-branded cars in the first quarter of this year in China, according to a Reuters analysis of data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. Buoyed by its Dynasty and Ocean series of plug-in hybrids and pure electric cars, BYD sold 552,076 new energy vehicles in the first quarter, a surge of 92.81 per cent year-on-year, according to the company. The company sold more than 1.86 million vehicles in 2022, mostly in China. BYD has joined many other Chinese brands in a price war started by Tesla, with the offering of discounts for its Song Plus and Seal EVs in March. The price cuts have eaten into automakers' earnings, with Tesla reporting a 24 per cent plunge in first-quarter net income. Last week, BYD unveiled its Seagull electric hatchback at the Shanghai autoshow, stunning visitors with a price from just 78,000 yuan - around half the level of the cheapest new energy vehicles available elsewhere.  

($1 = 6.9230 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Source: Reuters

