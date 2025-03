BEIJING : Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker BYD lifted fourth-quarter net profit by 73.1 per cent to a record 15 billion yuan ($2.1 billion), it said on Monday, reaping the rewards from undercutting and outselling its rivals.

Fourth-quarter revenue was up 52.7 per cent at 274.9 billion yuan, the company said in a stock market filing.

For the whole of last year, profit rose 34 per cent to a record 40.3 billion yuan on revenue up 29 per cent.

($1 = 7.2520 Chinese yuan renminbi)