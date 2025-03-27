Logo
Business

Chinese EV maker Nio to raise $450 million for EV development, term sheet shows
Chinese EV maker Nio to raise $450 million for EV development, term sheet shows

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Nio is pictured on its car at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, or Auto China 2024, in Beijing, China, April 25, 2024. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

27 Mar 2025 06:28PM (Updated: 27 Mar 2025 06:40PM)
Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio plans to raise around HK$3.50 billion ($450.1 million) via a share placement to develop its smart EVs, a term sheet showed on Thursday.

Nio will offer 118.8 million shares at HK$29.46 each, according to the term sheet.

The issue price represents a 14 per cent discount to the stock's closing price on March 26.

The gross proceeds raised will be used for research and development of smart EV technologies and new products, according to the term sheet. ($1 = 7.7763 Hong Kong dollars)

Source: Reuters
