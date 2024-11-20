Chinese EV maker Xpeng to break even later in 2025, president says

SHANGHAI : Chinese electric car maker Xpeng is expected to break even sometime later in 2025, its President Brian Gu said, betting on strong demand for its new models and a steady overseas expansion to improve its profitability.

Xpeng's investment in artificial intelligence technologies including computing power and software development will grow steadily next year to be a "large chunk" of its overall R&D spending, Gu said in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday.

The company is also in discussions with "dozens" of players in the auto industry on smart driving collaboration, he added.