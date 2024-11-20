Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Chinese EV maker Xpeng to break even later in 2025, president says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Chinese EV maker Xpeng to break even later in 2025, president says

Chinese EV maker Xpeng to break even later in 2025, president says

FILE PHOTO: Xiaopeng He, Chairman and CEO of XPeng, talks to journalists on media day at the 2024 Paris Auto Show in Paris, France, October 14, 2024. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

20 Nov 2024 04:45PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI : Chinese electric car maker Xpeng is expected to break even sometime later in 2025, its President Brian Gu said, betting on strong demand for its new models and a steady overseas expansion to improve its profitability.

Xpeng's investment in artificial intelligence technologies including computing power and software development will grow steadily next year to be a "large chunk" of its overall R&D spending, Gu said in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday.

The company is also in discussions with "dozens" of players in the auto industry on smart driving collaboration, he added.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement