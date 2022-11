China's Xpeng Inc on Wednesday posted a wider loss in the third quarter, hit by higher costs and forecast lower vehicle deliveries for October-December.

The electric vehicle (EV) maker's net loss for the three months ended Sept. 30 was 2.38 billion yuan ($335.45 million), compared with a loss of 1.59 billion yuan a year ago, it said in an exchange filing.

($1 = 7.0950 Chinese yuan renminbi)