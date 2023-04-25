Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Chinese fast-fashion giant Shein aims to be more sustainable
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Chinese fast-fashion giant Shein aims to be more sustainable

Chinese fast-fashion giant Shein aims to be more sustainable

FILE PHOTO: A Shein logo is pictured at the company's office in the central business district of Singapore, October 18, 2022. REUTERS/Chen Lin

25 Apr 2023 10:00PM (Updated: 25 Apr 2023 10:53PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BARCELONA :Chinese fast-fashion retailer Shein plans to become more focused on sustainability, Executive Vice Chairman Donald Tang said on Tuesday, adding that consumers are no longer just concerned about affordability.

Shein sells $10 dresses and $5 tops and has taken market share from other affordable fashion retailers. The company produces clothing in China to sell online in the United States, Europe and Asia and has been criticised for promoting throwaway fashion.

"Consumers these days are no longer looking just at price: in the next phase to continue to grow you need to have ESG in mind," Tang said at the World Retail Congress in Barcelona.

ESG, an acronym for environmental, social, and governance, is a term used to describe corporations' efforts to be more responsible.

Tang said that Shein is offering customers an option to pick higher-quality materials and pay a premium for them for certain items.

He also mentioned Shein Exchange, the company's platform where shoppers can resell used clothes, which launched in the U.S. in October and aims to start in other markets this year.

Shein continues to grow "very robustly", Tang said, and regularly has less than 2 per cent of unsold inventory.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.