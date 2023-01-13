Chinese firm eyes stake in home decor mall operator Red Star Macalline

BEIJING/HONG KONG : Chinese government-linked Xiamen C&D Inc said on Friday it plans to acquire a 30 per cent stake in home furnishings store operator Red Star Macalline Group in a deal worth up to 6.3 billion yuan ($938 million).

The transaction, which would involve buying a 29.95 per cent stake from Red Star Macalline's current controlling shareholder, will require approval from the state asset regulating authority in the city of Xiamen, which controls Xiamen C&D, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Red Star Macalline in the third quarter of 2022 reported a 8.4 per cent fall in revenue and a 47.3 per cent drop in net profit citing disruption caused by COVID-19 outbreaks to its businesses.

Sluggish new home sales in the world's second largest economy have hurt demand for home decoration and furnishing, analysts have noted.

Property sales by floor area in January-November fell 23.3 per cent from a year earlier, China's statistics bureau reported.

For the first nine months last year, Red Star Macalline recorded total liabilities of 76.0 billion yuan versus assets of 133.7 billion yuan.

As for the firm's controlling shareholder Red Star Macalline Holding Group, a Fitch Ratings report in September said the firm faced "heightened refinancing risks" related to its "large onshore bond maturities" over the coming 12 months.

In July 2021, Red Star Macalline Holding Group agreed to sell 70 per cent stake in a property development unit to an entity linked to Sino-Ocean Group for 4 billion yuan.

($1 = 6.7147 Chinese yuan renminbi)