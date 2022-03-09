Logo
Chinese firms that aid Russia may be cut off from US equipment -commerce secretary tells NYT
Chinese firms that aid Russia may be cut off from US equipment -commerce secretary tells NYT

FILE PHOTO: Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo testifies before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies during a hearing on expanding broadband access on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S. February 1, 2022. Sarah Silbiger/Pool via REUTERS

09 Mar 2022 05:03AM (Updated: 09 Mar 2022 05:03AM)
Chinese companies that defy U.S. restrictions against exporting to Russia may be cut off from American equipment and software they need to make their products, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told the New York Times.

The U.S. could "essentially shut" down Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp or any Chinese companies that defy U.S. sanctions by continuing to supply chips and other advanced technology to Russia, Raimondo told the newspaper in an interview published Tuesday https://nyti.ms/3722ASf.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Source: Reuters

