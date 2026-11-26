TOKYO, Nov 26 : Chinese firms are becoming more competitive with Japanese firms operating abroad, according to a survey compiled by the Japanese trade promotion agency JETRO.

• The number of firms that said there are more competitors in general than the last time the survey was conducted two years ago rose to 38 per cent.

• Survey respondents said Chinese firms were the largest sources of competition in Central and South America, Africa and Thailand and said Chinese firms had become more competitive across most key regions and countries

• Asked to name Chinese firms' strengths, 97.1 per cent of respondents said cost competitiveness and 48.1 per cent said speed of decision-making

• "On top of Chinese firms' low-price offensive, the quality of their products is vastly improved so we can't mitigate the price differential through higher quality alone," said a seller of electronic parts in the US

• "We're focussing on specific industries with high barriers to entry like air traffic control and defence," a seller of electronics equipment in Germany said of their efforts to counteract competition from Chinese firms

• "The selling point of Japanese products is becoming high-value add and safety," said JETRO chair Norihiko Ishiguro at a press conference. "Firms have no choice but to win through a combined approach including sales techniques."

• The survey was held from August to September this year and received responses from 7,695 companies